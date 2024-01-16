iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV) Sees Large Volume Increase

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 272,677 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 139,712 shares.The stock last traded at $39.92 and had previously closed at $40.58.

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.84 and its 200-day moving average is $38.87.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares International Treasury Bond ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IGOV. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 6.7% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 51,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,052,000 after buying an additional 3,267 shares during the last quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. grew its position in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 429.2% in the 2nd quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 302,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,978,000 after purchasing an additional 245,383 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 38,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,542,000 after buying an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $351,000. Finally, Upper Left Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 17.7% in the second quarter. Upper Left Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 1,527 shares in the last quarter.

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF, formerly iShares S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Index Ex US (the Index).

