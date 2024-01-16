iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN) Sees Large Volume Increase

iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 815,336 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 246% from the previous session’s volume of 235,893 shares.The stock last traded at $67.50 and had previously closed at $67.82.

iShares Global Tech ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

The firm has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.95 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $66.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.29.

Institutional Trading of iShares Global Tech ETF

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in iShares Global Tech ETF during the second quarter worth $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 125.1% during the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 626.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 11,000.0% during the third quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the last quarter.

About iShares Global Tech ETF

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

