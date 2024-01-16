iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN) Shares Purchased by Capital Wealth Management LLC

Capital Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Free Report) by 7.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 140,256 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,624 shares during the period. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF makes up 1.9% of Capital Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Capital Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.29% of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF worth $3,478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FALN. HF Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 7.0% in the third quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC now owns 130,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,239,000 after acquiring an additional 8,545 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 27,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $687,000 after buying an additional 1,217 shares during the last quarter. Continuum Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Continuum Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 249,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,190,000 after acquiring an additional 16,599 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 10.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 23,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after acquiring an additional 2,168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vicus Capital boosted its stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 60,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ FALN traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $26.62. The company had a trading volume of 305,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 720,422. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $24.12 and a 1-year high of $26.75. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.99 and a 200-day moving average of $25.35.

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a $0.1316 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.93%.

The iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (FALN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance, but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. FALN was launched on Jun 14, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

