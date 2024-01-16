iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (BATS:IGV) Reaches New 52-Week High at $410.59

iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (BATS:IGV – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $410.59 and last traded at $408.54, with a volume of 362297 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $408.68.

iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF Price Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $390.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $363.56. The company has a market cap of $7.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.65 and a beta of 1.06.

iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF shares are set to split on the morning of Thursday, March 7th. The 5-1 split was announced on Thursday, March 7th. The newly minted shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Thursday, March 7th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF

iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 3,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 91.0% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 989 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 3,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter.

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Software Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P North American Technology Software Index (the Underlying Index).

