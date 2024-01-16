iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (BATS:IGV) Reaches New 52-Week High at $410.59

iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (BATS:IGV – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $410.59 and last traded at $408.54, with a volume of 362297 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $408.68.
iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF Price Performance
The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $390.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $363.56. The company has a market cap of $7.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.65 and a beta of 1.06.
iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF shares are set to split on the morning of Thursday, March 7th. The 5-1 split was announced on Thursday, March 7th. The newly minted shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Thursday, March 7th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF
iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF Company Profile
iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Software Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P North American Technology Software Index (the Underlying Index).
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF
- EV Stocks and How to Profit from Them
- Time to buy these 3 healthcare companies that raised revenue guidance?
- How to Invest in Insurance Companies: A Guide
- Affirm’s pullback, short squeeze potential present a second chance
- How to Invest in E-Commerce: A Guide
- 3 high-yielding, small banks to buy on the dip
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.