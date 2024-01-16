iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Acquired by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 685,984 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,750 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises 0.6% of Allworth Financial LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Allworth Financial LP owned approximately 0.10% of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF worth $64,709,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IJR. Clearstead Trust LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 56.2% in the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 289 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Hoese & Co LLP grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 80.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 62.0% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 324 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 354.9% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 105.5% in the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $1.13 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $103.23. The stock had a trading volume of 970,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,708,335. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $87.32 and a 52-week high of $110.55. The stock has a market cap of $72.11 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $101.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.81.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

