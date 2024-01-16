iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC

MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 12.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,894 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,204 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 2.5% of MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $21,426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TrueWealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,683,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Sara Bay Financial lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Ridge Investment Management increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 1,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

IVV opened at $476.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $368.88 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $464.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $449.91. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $382.37 and a 52-week high of $480.85.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

