iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF (BATS:IAGG) Sets New 1-Year Low at $49.51

iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF (BATS:IAGG – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $49.51 and last traded at $49.38, with a volume of 292298 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $49.56.

iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $49.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.28.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IAGG. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new position in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $68,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $90,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 68.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $125,000.

iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF (IAGG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index composed of global non-U.S. dollar denominated investment grade bonds, hedged against currency fluctuations for USD investors. IAGG was launched on Nov 10, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

