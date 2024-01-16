iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT) Sets New 52-Week High at $77.76

iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $77.76 and last traded at $77.27, with a volume of 222529 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $77.37.

iShares Convertible Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $75.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.25.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 100.0% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Advisors Preferred LLC grew its stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 696.9% in the second quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000.

iShares Convertible Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares Convertible Bond ETF (ICVT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated convertible bonds weighted by market value. The index contains only cash-pay convertibles and excludes mandatory and preferred convertibles.

