iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Shares Sold by Money Concepts Capital Corp

Money Concepts Capital Corp trimmed its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 50,386 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,343 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $4,080,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SHY. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1,547.6% during the 2nd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 75.9% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. 18.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SHY traded down $0.12 on Tuesday, hitting $82.22. 5,511,220 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,382,389. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $81.66 and its 200 day moving average is $81.21. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $80.48 and a 1-year high of $82.74.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.2597 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

