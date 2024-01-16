iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ) Short Interest Down 10.6% in December

iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 41,650,000 shares, a drop of 10.6% from the December 15th total of 46,590,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,870,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.3 days. Approximately 8.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. OTR Global upgraded shares of iQIYI from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded iQIYI from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of iQIYI in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, iQIYI has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.10.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iQIYI

iQIYI Stock Performance

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in iQIYI by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,802,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,746,000 after buying an additional 405,025 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its position in iQIYI by 14.6% during the third quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 18,727,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,768,000 after purchasing an additional 2,391,948 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in iQIYI by 1.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,586,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,360,000 after purchasing an additional 269,491 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in iQIYI by 1,117.7% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 17,356,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,271,000 after purchasing an additional 15,931,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SCEP Management Ltd raised its position in shares of iQIYI by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. SCEP Management Ltd now owns 15,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,100,000 after buying an additional 2,731,681 shares during the period. 30.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iQIYI stock traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.13. 6,950,655 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,665,104. iQIYI has a fifty-two week low of $3.94 and a fifty-two week high of $7.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of 20.60 and a beta of 0.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51.

iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07. iQIYI had a return on equity of 13.39% and a net margin of 4.26%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that iQIYI will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

About iQIYI

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment video services in the People's Republic of China. It offers various products and services, including online video, online games, online literature, animations, and other products. The company operates a platform that provides a collection of internet video content, such as professionally produced content licensed from professional content providers and self-produced content.

