Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) Stock Price Down 7.3%

Shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Free Report) traded down 7.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $8.33 and last traded at $8.35. 3,827,175 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the average session volume of 7,037,575 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.01.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on IOVA shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $40.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 18th. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $38.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.33.

Get Iovance Biotherapeutics alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on IOVA

Iovance Biotherapeutics Stock Down 7.3 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.81 and its 200 day moving average is $6.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.08 and a beta of 0.38.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.46). The business had revenue of $0.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.63) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -1.88 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,143,470 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $100,753,000 after buying an additional 1,748,082 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 36.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,001,791 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $119,693,000 after buying an additional 4,545,129 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 53.8% during the 1st quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 15,339,735 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $93,726,000 after buying an additional 5,367,955 shares during the period. MHR Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $76,661,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 71.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,770,751 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $129,949,000 after buying an additional 4,925,025 shares during the period. 81.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Iovance Biotherapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. The company's lead product candidate is lifileucel that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic melanoma and cervical cancer.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Iovance Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iovance Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.