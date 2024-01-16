Investors Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:DXJ)

WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:DXJ – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Investors bought 4,149 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 147% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,677 call options.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DXJ. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Provence Wealth Management Group bought a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund during the third quarter worth $37,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund during the third quarter worth $44,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund by 698.5% in the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 519 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund in the second quarter worth $48,000.

Get WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund alerts:

WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund Price Performance

Shares of WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund stock traded up $1.01 on Tuesday, hitting $94.55. 447,701 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,384,676. WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund has a one year low of $65.87 and a one year high of $94.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $89.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.14.

WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund Company Profile

WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide exposure to Japanese equity markets while at the same time neutralizing exposure to fluctuations of the Japanese Yen movements relative to the United States dollar.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.