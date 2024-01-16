Investor AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:IVSBF) Short Interest Update

Investor AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:IVSBF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,287,200 shares, a decline of 25.0% from the December 15th total of 1,717,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 130.0 days.
Investor AB (publ) Price Performance
Shares of Investor AB (publ) stock remained flat at $22.22 during midday trading on Tuesday. 50 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,267. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.97. Investor AB has a fifty-two week low of $17.55 and a fifty-two week high of $23.38.
About Investor AB (publ)
