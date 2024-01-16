Investor AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:IVSBF) Short Interest Update

Investor AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:IVSBF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,287,200 shares, a decline of 25.0% from the December 15th total of 1,717,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 130.0 days.

Investor AB (publ) Price Performance

Shares of Investor AB (publ) stock remained flat at $22.22 during midday trading on Tuesday. 50 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,267. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.97. Investor AB has a fifty-two week low of $17.55 and a fifty-two week high of $23.38.

About Investor AB (publ)

Investor AB (publ) is a venture capital firm specializing in mature, middle market, buyouts and growth capital investments. It is operating through four business areas including core, private equity, operating, and financial investments. For core investments, the firm invests in health care, financial services, IT and fintech sectors and considers investments in listed companies in leading minority positions.

