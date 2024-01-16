Investment Partners LTD. Sells 554 Shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Investment Partners LTD. lessened its holdings in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD) by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,343 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 554 shares during the period. Investment Partners LTD.’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TD. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 5.9% during the third quarter. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. now owns 127,645 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,725,000 after buying an additional 7,116 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 52.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,997 shares of the bank’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Financial Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $468,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 0.4% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 17,918,370 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,082,848,000 after purchasing an additional 76,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lifted its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 3.2% in the third quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 10,340 shares of the bank’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. 51.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Stock Performance

NYSE:TD traded down $0.26 on Tuesday, hitting $59.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,166,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,189,385. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a one year low of $54.69 and a one year high of $70.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $61.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Increases Dividend

Toronto-Dominion Bank ( NYSE:TD Get Free Report ) (TSE:TD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The bank reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.04). Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 14.68%. The business had revenue of $13.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.7506 per share. This is an increase from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.02%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is presently 68.19%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TD. CIBC downgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com raised Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Scotiabank cut Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.60.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.

