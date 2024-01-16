Investment Partners LTD. Invests $211,000 in SIFCO Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SIF)

Investment Partners LTD. bought a new position in shares of SIFCO Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SIF – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 57,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SIFCO Industries in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Get SIFCO Industries alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on SIF

SIFCO Industries Price Performance

SIFCO Industries Profile

Shares of SIF stock remained flat at $3.06 on Tuesday. 3,565 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,966. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.92 and a 200-day moving average of $3.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. SIFCO Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.12 and a twelve month high of $4.95.

(Free Report)

SIFCO Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells forgings and machined components primarily for the aerospace and energy markets in North America and Europe. The company's processes and services include forging, heat-treating, chemical processing, and machining. It also offers original equipment manufacturer and aftermarket components for aircraft and industrial gas turbine engines; steam turbine blades; structural airframe components; aircraft landing gear components; aircraft wheels and brakes; rotating components for helicopters; and commercial/industrial products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SIFCO Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SIF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SIFCO Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SIFCO Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.