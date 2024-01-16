Investment Partners LTD. Invests $211,000 in SIFCO Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SIF)

Investment Partners LTD. bought a new position in shares of SIFCO Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SIF – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 57,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SIFCO Industries in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.
SIFCO Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells forgings and machined components primarily for the aerospace and energy markets in North America and Europe. The company's processes and services include forging, heat-treating, chemical processing, and machining. It also offers original equipment manufacturer and aftermarket components for aircraft and industrial gas turbine engines; steam turbine blades; structural airframe components; aircraft landing gear components; aircraft wheels and brakes; rotating components for helicopters; and commercial/industrial products.
