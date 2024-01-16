Investment Partners LTD. Decreases Position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Investment Partners LTD. lowered its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,070 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for 1.9% of Investment Partners LTD.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Investment Partners LTD.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $3,703,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IVE. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Peoples Bank KS bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 700.0% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the third quarter valued at about $31,000.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVE traded down $1.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $172.20. 314,015 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 818,861. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.22 billion, a PE ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50 day moving average is $168.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $162.28. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a one year low of $142.56 and a one year high of $175.32.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

