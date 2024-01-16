Investment Partners LTD. Cuts Stock Position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Investment Partners LTD. trimmed its position in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,727 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 508 shares during the quarter. Investment Partners LTD.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in Enbridge during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Enbridge by 114.6% in the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 719 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Enbridge during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Enbridge during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. 48.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ENB shares. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Enbridge from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Enbridge from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Enbridge in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research cut Enbridge from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Enbridge from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.33.

Enbridge Stock Performance

Shares of Enbridge stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,926,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,743,879. The firm has a market cap of $78.39 billion, a PE ratio of 33.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $35.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Enbridge Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.03 and a fifty-two week high of $42.11.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (TSE:ENB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.88 billion. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 7.26%. On average, analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a $0.659 dividend. This is a boost from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. Enbridge’s payout ratio is currently 234.23%.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

