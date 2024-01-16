Investment Partners LTD. Cuts Position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Investment Partners LTD. decreased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) by 8.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,879 shares of the company’s stock after selling 476 shares during the period. Investment Partners LTD.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 112.1% during the 2nd quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Spotlight Asset Group Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $62.97. 773,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,660,445. The firm has a market cap of $9.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 0.69. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 1 year low of $57.17 and a 1 year high of $64.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $61.72 and its 200 day moving average is $61.19.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.