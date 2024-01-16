Investment Partners LTD. Cuts Position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Investment Partners LTD. decreased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) by 8.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,879 shares of the company’s stock after selling 476 shares during the period. Investment Partners LTD.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 112.1% during the 2nd quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Spotlight Asset Group Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000.
Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Stock Down 0.3 %
Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $62.97. 773,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,660,445. The firm has a market cap of $9.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 0.69. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 1 year low of $57.17 and a 1 year high of $64.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $61.72 and its 200 day moving average is $61.19.
Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Profile
The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.
