Investment Analysts’ Upgrades for January 16th (AEO, BLK, BROS, BSX, CAMT, CENX, CJT, CMS, COLD, CSR)

Investment Analysts’ upgrades for Tuesday, January 16th:

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) was upgraded by analysts at TD Cowen from a market perform rating to an outperform rating. They currently have $938.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $819.00.

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS)

was upgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $35.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $32.00.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating. The firm currently has $82.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $65.00.

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Cargojet (TSE:CJT) was upgraded by analysts at Laurentian from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have C$150.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of C$102.00.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) was upgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating. The firm currently has $62.00 price target on the stock.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) was upgraded by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from a hold rating to a buy rating. Truist Financial Co. currently has $35.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $31.00.

Centerspace (NYSE:CSR) was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating. Royal Bank of Canada currently has $63.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $58.00.

Danone (OTCMKTS:DANOY) was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a sell rating to a buy rating.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating. They currently have $160.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $130.00.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating. Morgan Stanley currently has $64.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $49.00.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) was upgraded by analysts at Gordon Haskett from a hold rating to a buy rating. Gordon Haskett currently has $467.00 price target on the stock.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) was upgraded by analysts at Gordon Haskett from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $48.00 target price on the stock.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from an underperform rating to a neutral rating. Bank of America Co. currently has $216.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $185.00.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) was upgraded by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $915.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $871.00.

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a sell rating.

Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC) was upgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from a market perform rating to an outperform rating. The firm currently has $27.00 target price on the stock.

Flexsteel Industries (NASDAQ:FLXS) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) was upgraded by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $117.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $108.00.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) was upgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from a neutral rating to an overweight rating. Piper Sandler currently has $400.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $311.00.

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Itaú Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB) was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a neutral rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $8.00 price target on the stock.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) was upgraded by analysts at Scotiabank from a sector underperform rating to a sector perform rating. Scotiabank currently has $147.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $133.00.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) was upgraded by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $158.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $154.00.

Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) was upgraded by analysts at Janney Montgomery Scott from a neutral rating to a buy rating.

National Grid (NYSE:NGG) was upgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a hold rating to a buy rating.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating. The firm currently has $260.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $200.00.

Parsons (NYSE:PSN) was upgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird from a neutral rating to an outperform rating. Robert W. Baird currently has $75.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $68.00.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) was upgraded by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from an underperform rating to a market perform rating. Sanford C. Bernstein currently has $335.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $280.00.

Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA) was upgraded by analysts at HC Wainwright from a neutral rating to a buy rating. HC Wainwright currently has $12.00 price target on the stock.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating. They currently have $120.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $112.00.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a neutral rating to a buy rating. Citigroup Inc. currently has $23.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $14.00.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) was upgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird from a neutral rating to an outperform rating. Robert W. Baird currently has $20.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $13.00.

Target (NYSE:TGT) was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating. They currently have $165.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $140.00.

United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO) was upgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating. Wells Fargo & Company currently has $28.00 price target on the stock.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a neutral rating to a buy rating. Bank of America Co. currently has $53.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $48.00.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating. Morgan Stanley currently has $44.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $37.00.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating. The firm currently has $80.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $60.00.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a neutral rating to a buy rating. They currently have $150.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $128.00.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating. Barclays PLC currently has $65.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $45.00.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) was upgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $65.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $45.00.

Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) was upgraded by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from a hold rating to a buy rating. Truist Financial Co. currently has $13.50 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $11.00.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

