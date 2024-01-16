Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:IVCB) Short Interest Up 20.0% in December

Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:IVCB – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, an increase of 20.0% from the December 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 188,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I Price Performance

NASDAQ:IVCB traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $11.06. The stock had a trading volume of 52,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,198. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.88. Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I has a 12-month low of $10.35 and a 12-month high of $11.07.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG increased its position in Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I by 4,722.5% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 3,353 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I in the third quarter worth $103,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I in the second quarter worth $111,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I in the third quarter worth $141,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I in the second quarter worth $155,000. 56.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I

Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or assets in the business services, consumer and lifestyle, niche manufacturing, and technology sectors in Western Europe.

