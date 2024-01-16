Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG) Hits New 12-Month High at $25.10

Shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $25.10 and last traded at $25.10, with a volume of 13288 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.10.

Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.97.

Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were given a dividend of $0.1519 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.26%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF

About Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 42.6% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 96.2% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Group LLC grew its stake in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 109.1% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 2,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,416 shares during the period.

The Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (VRIG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund that primarily invests in USD-denominated investment-grade floating-rate securities, but can hold up to 20% in non-investment-grade securities.

