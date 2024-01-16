Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG) Hits New 12-Month High at $25.10

Shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $25.10 and last traded at $25.10, with a volume of 13288 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.10.
Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF Stock Performance
The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.97.
Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were given a dividend of $0.1519 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.26%.
About Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF
The Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (VRIG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund that primarily invests in USD-denominated investment-grade floating-rate securities, but can hold up to 20% in non-investment-grade securities.
