Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Acquired by Tempus Wealth Planning LLC

Tempus Wealth Planning LLC grew its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 237 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for 1.4% of Tempus Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $2,759,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,841,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Fusion Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fusion Capital LLC now owns 747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC now owns 1,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $538,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 7,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,823,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,428 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $870,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. 43.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco QQQ Trust Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust stock traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $409.52. The stock had a trading volume of 43,653,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,215,813. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52-week low of $273.89 and a 52-week high of $412.92. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $395.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $377.78.

Invesco QQQ Trust Announces Dividend

About Invesco QQQ Trust

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th were given a $0.2158 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 27th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

