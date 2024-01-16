Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMQ) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMQ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 83,600 shares, a decrease of 19.0% from the December 15th total of 103,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 51,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BSMQ traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.69. 25,508 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 80,541. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $22.81 and a 1-year high of $24.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.36.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th were paid a $0.0517 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%.

Institutional Trading of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF by 824.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 400,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,419,000 after purchasing an additional 357,311 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 334,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,695,000 after purchasing an additional 24,113 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF by 91.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 321,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,566,000 after purchasing an additional 153,509 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,793,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 137,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,261,000 after purchasing an additional 16,415 shares in the last quarter.

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2026. BSMQ was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

