Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMQ) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMQ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 83,600 shares, a decrease of 19.0% from the December 15th total of 103,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 51,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.
Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:BSMQ traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.69. 25,508 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 80,541. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $22.81 and a 1-year high of $24.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.36.
Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th were paid a $0.0517 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%.
Institutional Trading of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF
Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile
The Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2026. BSMQ was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.
