International General Insurance (NASDAQ:IGIC) Shares Gap Up to $12.87

International General Insurance Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:IGIC – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $12.87, but opened at $13.23. International General Insurance shares last traded at $12.93, with a volume of 16,443 shares trading hands.

International General Insurance Trading Up 0.3 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.22 and its 200-day moving average is $11.00. The firm has a market cap of $607.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 0.19.

International General Insurance (NASDAQ:IGIC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $101.30 million for the quarter. International General Insurance had a net margin of 24.04% and a return on equity of 25.87%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. International General Insurance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.69%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in International General Insurance by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 3,742,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,417,000 after purchasing an additional 162,626 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in International General Insurance in the 2nd quarter worth $5,454,000. Shay Capital LLC raised its position in International General Insurance by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 308,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,754,000 after purchasing an additional 25,300 shares during the period. Ballast Asset Management LP purchased a new position in International General Insurance in the 3rd quarter worth $2,000,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in International General Insurance by 39.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 105,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $940,000 after purchasing an additional 29,834 shares during the period. 71.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

International General Insurance Holdings Ltd. provides specialty insurance and reinsurance solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Specialty Long-tail, Specialty Short-tail, and Reinsurance. The company underwrites a portfolio of specialty risks, including energy, property, construction and engineering, ports and terminals, general aviation, political violence, professional lines, financial institutions, marine, contingency, treaty, and casualty reinsurance.

