International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) Upgraded at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has $112.00 price objective on the specialty chemicals company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $73.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. StockNews.com upgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $80.18.

IFF opened at $80.25 on Friday. International Flavors & Fragrances has a 12 month low of $62.11 and a 12 month high of $118.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $20.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 445.83, a P/E/G ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $77.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.45.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 5.22% and a net margin of 0.40%. The business’s revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.36 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that International Flavors & Fragrances will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were given a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 27th. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,800.00%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IFF. Winder Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,728,544,000. State Street Corp raised its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 8.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,567,213 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,171,031,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192,222 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 59.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,772,700 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $814,890,000 after purchasing an additional 2,890,737 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 1.2% during the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,771,332 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $459,340,000 after purchasing an additional 70,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,672,776 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $388,358,000 after buying an additional 795,797 shares during the last quarter. 89.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

