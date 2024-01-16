InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC – Get Free Report) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.34 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.71. The company issued revenue guidance of $105 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $104.20 million.

InterDigital Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of IDCC stock opened at $103.36 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.42, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.82. InterDigital has a 1-year low of $58.34 and a 1-year high of $111.79.

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.94. InterDigital had a return on equity of 35.87% and a net margin of 36.96%. The business had revenue of $140.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.94 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that InterDigital will post 7.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

InterDigital Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 9th. InterDigital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.32%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded InterDigital from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th.

Insider Buying and Selling at InterDigital

In other news, CTO Rajesh Pankaj sold 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.33, for a total transaction of $55,464.50. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 57,787 shares in the company, valued at $4,930,964.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Joshua D. Schmidt sold 682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $68,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,446 shares in the company, valued at $1,844,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Rajesh Pankaj sold 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.33, for a total transaction of $55,464.50. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 57,787 shares in the company, valued at $4,930,964.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,982 shares of company stock worth $191,206 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On InterDigital

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IDCC. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of InterDigital during the second quarter worth $39,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in InterDigital in the second quarter valued at $132,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in InterDigital by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,852 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in InterDigital by 10.2% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,297 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in InterDigital in the first quarter valued at $208,000. 94.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

InterDigital Company Profile

InterDigital, Inc operates as a global research and development company with focus primarily on wireless, visual, and related technologies. It designs and develops technologies that enable connected in a range of communications and entertainment products and services. It licenses or intend to license its innovations to companies providing products and services, including wireless communications, consumer electronics, personal computer, and automotive, as well as cloud-based services, such as video streaming.

