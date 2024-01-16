Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Shares Sold by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp decreased its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 112,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 40,424 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $12,403,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 53.9% during the second quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Halpern Financial Inc. raised its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 545.6% during the third quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 2,364 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total value of $297,864.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 43,493 shares in the company, valued at $5,480,118. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 2,364 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total transaction of $297,864.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 43,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,480,118. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.34, for a total transaction of $56,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,687,908.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 82,419 shares of company stock worth $10,110,657. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays upgraded Intercontinental Exchange from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. StockNews.com raised Intercontinental Exchange from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $134.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $168.00 to $154.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $130.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.33.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of ICE opened at $126.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $70.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 12 month low of $94.16 and a 12 month high of $129.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $118.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.05.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 25.17% and a return on equity of 13.06%. Equities analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intercontinental Exchange Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 14th were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 13th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.98%.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

