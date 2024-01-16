Inspirit Energy (LON:INSP) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.01

Inspirit Energy Holdings Plc (LON:INSP – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.01 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.01 ($0.00), with a volume of 268557818 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.01 ($0.00).

Inspirit Energy Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.79. The stock has a market capitalization of £564,300.00, a P/E ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 1.87. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 0.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 0.02.

Inspirit Energy Company Profile

Inspirit Energy Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and commercialize a micro combined heat and power boilers for the commercial and residential markets in the United Kingdom. The company's appliance produces hot water for domestic hot water or central heating, as well as simultaneous electrical output.

