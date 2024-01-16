Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IVREF) Short Interest Down 13.7% in December

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IVREF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, a decrease of 13.7% from the December 15th total of 7,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Down 5.8 %

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $1.19. 1,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,075. Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $0.51 and a 12 month high of $3.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.15 and a 200 day moving average of $1.92.

Get Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

About Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.