Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twenty-one research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $171.86.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $210.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Illumina from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 18th. TD Cowen cut shares of Illumina from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $144.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Illumina from $150.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Illumina from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th.

Get Illumina alerts:

View Our Latest Report on ILMN

Insider Activity at Illumina

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Illumina news, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.84, for a total transaction of $35,544.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $938,151.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Illumina during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of Illumina in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Illumina by 71.2% in the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 250 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Illumina by 344.6% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 249 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Illumina in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

Illumina Trading Down 2.1 %

Illumina stock opened at $138.04 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market cap of $21.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 21.47 and a beta of 1.16. Illumina has a 1 year low of $89.00 and a 1 year high of $238.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $119.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $143.68.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The life sciences company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Illumina had a negative net margin of 25.20% and a positive return on equity of 2.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Illumina will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Illumina

(Get Free Report

Illumina, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; and whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of any size and complexity, and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.