Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Shares Bought by Leeward Financial Partners LLC

Leeward Financial Partners LLC raised its position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,366 shares during the period. Leeward Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $1,656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 103,194.6% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 72,134,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,045,225,000 after buying an additional 72,064,901 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 106,553.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,185,211 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,582,902,000 after purchasing an additional 7,178,474 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter valued at about $708,259,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 59.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,591,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,011,459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,707,780 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 12.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,611,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,363,875,000 after buying an additional 607,321 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ITW has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $265.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $220.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Bank of America lowered shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $260.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $244.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Illinois Tool Works presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $242.18.

Illinois Tool Works Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of ITW traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $253.56. The company had a trading volume of 91,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 842,277. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1-year low of $217.06 and a 1-year high of $265.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $249.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $243.29. The stock has a market cap of $76.29 billion, a PE ratio of 24.60, a P/E/G ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.09. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.55% and a return on equity of 95.68%. The company had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.35 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Illinois Tool Works Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 54.32%.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

