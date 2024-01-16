IGM Financial Inc. (TSE:IGM) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of IGM Financial Inc. (TSE:IGM – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$40.88.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on IGM. TD Securities raised their target price on IGM Financial from C$37.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of IGM Financial from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Friday, November 3rd. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of IGM Financial from C$47.00 to C$44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of IGM Financial from C$45.00 to C$40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of IGM Financial from C$50.00 to C$42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th.

Get IGM Financial alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on IGM

IGM Financial Stock Performance

Shares of IGM stock opened at C$35.12 on Tuesday. IGM Financial has a one year low of C$30.34 and a one year high of C$43.97. The company has a market cap of C$8.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.74, a P/E/G ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$34.34 and a 200-day moving average of C$36.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.87, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

IGM Financial (TSE:IGM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported C$0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.88 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$770.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$770.00 million. IGM Financial had a net margin of 24.05% and a return on equity of 15.38%. Equities research analysts forecast that IGM Financial will post 3.6405767 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IGM Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be paid a $0.563 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.41%. IGM Financial’s payout ratio is 55.97%.

IGM Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report

IGM Financial Inc operates as a wealth and asset management company in Canada. It operates through Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Strategic Investments and Other segments. The company offers financial advisory services; and IG Living Plan that provides financial planning services, such as investment vehicles, insurance products, mortgage and banking solutions, and charitable giving program.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for IGM Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IGM Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.