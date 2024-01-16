IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA) Stock Holdings Increased by China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.

China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA – Free Report) by 96.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,474 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 723 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in IDEAYA Biosciences were worth $40,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IDYA. BVF Inc. IL raised its stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 131.5% in the 2nd quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 5,683,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,562,000 after buying an additional 3,228,400 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,355,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,359,000 after buying an additional 806,603 shares in the last quarter. Commodore Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth $18,212,000. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth $17,009,000. Finally, Boone Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth $11,666,000. Institutional investors own 98.29% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Briseno Andres Ruiz sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $68,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,531 shares in the company, valued at $1,038,054. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jason Throne sold 5,163 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.09, for a total transaction of $155,354.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Briseno Andres Ruiz sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $68,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,038,054. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 82,163 shares of company stock valued at $2,850,605. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

IDYA opened at $39.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.38 and a beta of 0.82. IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.29 and a 1 year high of $40.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.31.

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.03. IDEAYA Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 24.39% and a negative net margin of 439.48%. The company had revenue of $8.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.14 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 128.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IDYA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Guggenheim decreased their target price on IDEAYA Biosciences from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on IDEAYA Biosciences from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on IDEAYA Biosciences from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.27.

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc, a synthetic lethality-focused precision medicine oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics. The company's lead product candidates include IDE397, a methionine adenosyltransferase 2a inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for patients with solid tumors having methylthioadenosine phosphorylase gene deletions; and IDE196, a protein kinase C inhibitor that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for genetically defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations.

