ICON (ICX) One Day Volume Reaches $17.49 Million

ICON (ICX) traded up 1.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 16th. One ICON coin can currently be purchased for about $0.24 or 0.00000559 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, ICON has traded up 6% against the US dollar. ICON has a market capitalization of $234.51 million and $17.49 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last day.

About ICON

ICON (CRYPTO:ICX) is a LFT coin that uses the Loopchain hashing algorithm. It launched on September 19th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 976,715,240 coins and its circulating supply is 976,715,061 coins. The official website for ICON is icon.community. ICON’s official message board is forum.icon.community. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ICON is https://reddit.com/r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ICON (ICX) is a cryptocurrency . ICON has a current supply of 976,698,216.6290824 with 976,698,254.7583851 in circulation. The last known price of ICON is 0.23924547 USD and is up 2.57 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 120 active market(s) with $15,810,648.62 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://icon.community.”

Buying and Selling ICON

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ICON should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase , GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ICON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

