Huadian Power International Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:HPIFF) Short Interest Up 18.5% in December

Huadian Power International Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:HPIFF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,878,400 shares, a growth of 18.5% from the December 15th total of 4,116,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Huadian Power International Stock Performance

Shares of Huadian Power International stock remained flat at $0.51 during trading on Tuesday. Huadian Power International has a 1-year low of $0.51 and a 1-year high of $0.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.51.

About Huadian Power International

Huadian Power International Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and sale of electricity, heat, and coal to power grid companies in the People's Republic of China. The company is involved in the construction and operation of power plants, including coal- or gas-fired generating units and various renewable energy projects.

