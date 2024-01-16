Huadian Power International Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:HPIFF) Short Interest Up 18.5% in December

Huadian Power International Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:HPIFF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,878,400 shares, a growth of 18.5% from the December 15th total of 4,116,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Huadian Power International Stock Performance
Shares of Huadian Power International stock remained flat at $0.51 during trading on Tuesday. Huadian Power International has a 1-year low of $0.51 and a 1-year high of $0.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.51.
About Huadian Power International
