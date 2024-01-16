HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) Cut to Underperform at BNP Paribas

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC – Get Free Report) was downgraded by BNP Paribas from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on HSBC. Royal Bank of Canada lowered HSBC from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Societe Generale lowered HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on HSBC in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, HSBC presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $811.00.

Shares of HSBC stock opened at $39.38 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.71, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $39.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.15. HSBC has a 12-month low of $32.40 and a 12-month high of $42.47.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $34.11 billion during the quarter. HSBC had a net margin of 24.42% and a return on equity of 14.04%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. Equities analysts expect that HSBC will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of HSBC by 186.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,367,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $114,936,000 after purchasing an additional 2,193,561 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of HSBC during the 4th quarter worth $65,592,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in HSBC by 7,993.9% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,615,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595,988 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in HSBC by 62.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,738,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $127,944,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its position in HSBC by 167.4% in the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 842,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,259,000 after purchasing an additional 527,677 shares during the last quarter. 1.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

