Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,370,000 shares, a drop of 10.8% from the December 15th total of 6,020,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 844,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.4 days. Currently, 7.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Hilton Grand Vacations Stock Up 0.2 %

HGV stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.50. 222,833 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 593,420. The firm has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.93. Hilton Grand Vacations has a twelve month low of $33.13 and a twelve month high of $51.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $38.47 and its 200 day moving average is $40.86. The company has a current ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Hilton Grand Vacations had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 19.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hilton Grand Vacations will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Hilton Grand Vacations by 78.6% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations by 327.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 547 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Hilton Grand Vacations in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations during the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 642.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.23% of the company’s stock.

HGV has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Hilton Grand Vacations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Hilton Grand Vacations from $73.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $39.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Hilton Grand Vacations from $55.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.67.

Hilton Grand Vacations Company Profile

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, sells, manages, and operates the resorts, plans and ancillary reservation services under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. It operates through Real Estate Sales and Financing, and Resort Operations and Club Management segments. Real Estate Sales and Financing segment market and sells the VOIs, and source VOIs through fee-for-service agreements with third-party developers; and provides consumer financing and services loans.

