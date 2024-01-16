HF Advisory Group LLC Sells 76 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

HF Advisory Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 7.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 76 shares during the quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in Caterpillar in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Caterpillar by 272.4% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Caterpillar by 730.8% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Caterpillar in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CAT. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $216.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $285.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $315.00 to $274.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Monday, November 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $269.79.

Shares of CAT stock opened at $287.64 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $268.90 and a 200-day moving average of $267.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12-month low of $204.04 and a 12-month high of $299.20. The firm has a market cap of $146.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.45, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.13.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $5.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.75 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $16.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.57 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 56.29%. Caterpillar’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.95 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 20.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 22nd will be paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 19th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 29.46%.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in the United States and internationally. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track and multi-terrain, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

