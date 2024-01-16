HF Advisory Group LLC Has $205,000 Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

HF Advisory Group LLC cut its holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 21.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,182 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 579 shares during the quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3M in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of 3M in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new stake in shares of 3M in the third quarter valued at $44,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of 3M in the second quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3M in the second quarter valued at $50,000. 65.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

3M Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of MMM opened at $107.25 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.05. 3M has a 1 year low of $85.35 and a 1 year high of $129.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $102.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.15.

3M Dividend Announcement

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.34. 3M had a positive return on equity of 47.18% and a negative net margin of 22.59%. The firm had revenue of $8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that 3M will post 9.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -44.94%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on MMM. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on 3M from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Barclays upgraded 3M from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $98.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Monday, December 4th. StockNews.com upgraded 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on 3M from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on 3M from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.10.

3M Profile

(Free Report)

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

