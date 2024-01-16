Hesai Group (NASDAQ:HSAI) Sets New 12-Month Low at $7.26

Shares of Hesai Group (NASDAQ:HSAI – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $7.26 and last traded at $7.33, with a volume of 219328 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $7.71.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on HSAI shares. Bank of America started coverage on Hesai Group in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup began coverage on Hesai Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Hesai Group Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a current ratio of 4.26. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.14. The company has a market capitalization of $896.36 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.35.

Hesai Group (NASDAQ:HSAI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $61.07 million for the quarter. Hesai Group had a negative net margin of 27.33% and a negative return on equity of 21.55%. Equities research analysts predict that Hesai Group will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hesai Group

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSAI. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in Hesai Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $110,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Hesai Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $78,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hesai Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $209,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of Hesai Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $15,749,000. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Hesai Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $928,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.02% of the company’s stock.

Hesai Group Company Profile

Hesai Group, through with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of three-dimensional light detection and ranging solutions (LiDAR). Its LiDAR products are used in passenger and commercial vehicles with advanced driver assistance systems; autonomous passenger and freight mobility services; and other applications, such as delivery robots, street sweeping robots, and logistics robots in restricted areas.

