Hershey (NYSE:HSY) Price Target Cut to $200.00

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by equities researchers at Barclays from $212.00 to $200.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 3.47% from the stock’s current price.

HSY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. HSBC initiated coverage on Hershey in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $248.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler downgraded Hershey from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Hershey from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Hershey from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $239.00 to $213.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $250.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hershey presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $238.95.

Shares of NYSE HSY traded up $2.65 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $193.29. 764,714 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,623,375. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Hershey has a twelve month low of $178.82 and a twelve month high of $276.88. The company has a market cap of $39.53 billion, a PE ratio of 20.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.34. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $188.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $205.80.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.13. Hershey had a return on equity of 54.74% and a net margin of 17.11%. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.17 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Hershey will post 9.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.71, for a total transaction of $289,065.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,323,971.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold 4,500 shares of company stock worth $847,995 over the last three months. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Hershey by 3.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,160,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,785,458,000 after purchasing an additional 465,423 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Hershey by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,911,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,983,427,000 after purchasing an additional 222,960 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Hershey by 1.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,144,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,783,941,000 after purchasing an additional 111,357 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 97,975.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,329,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,080,959,000 after purchasing an additional 4,324,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Hershey by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,489,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $886,746,000 after buying an additional 290,920 shares during the period. 56.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

