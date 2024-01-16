HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 210,200 shares, a drop of 10.6% from the December 15th total of 235,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 117,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

HealthStream Stock Down 0.1 %

HSTM traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, reaching $26.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,810. The company has a market capitalization of $817.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.84, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.38. HealthStream has a fifty-two week low of $20.47 and a fifty-two week high of $27.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.76.

Get HealthStream alerts:

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.04. HealthStream had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 4.10%. The business had revenue of $70.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that HealthStream will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HealthStream Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 11th were paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 8th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. HealthStream’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.26%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded HealthStream from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 30th. Barclays began coverage on HealthStream in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of HealthStream from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of HealthStream in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on HealthStream

Institutional Trading of HealthStream

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in HealthStream by 568.2% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,156 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 983 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in HealthStream during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in HealthStream during the second quarter worth about $29,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in HealthStream in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in HealthStream during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.42% of the company’s stock.

About HealthStream

(Get Free Report)

HealthStream, Inc provides Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) based applications for healthcare organizations in the United States. The company's solutions help healthcare organizations in meeting their ongoing clinical development, talent management, training, education, assessment, competency management, safety and compliance, and scheduling, as well as provider credentialing, privileging, and enrollment needs.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HealthStream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HealthStream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.