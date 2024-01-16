Head to Head Survey: Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBDO) and Franklin Financial Services (NASDAQ:FRAF)

Franklin Financial Services (NASDAQ:FRAF – Get Free Report) and Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBDO – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Franklin Financial Services and Banco Bradesco, as provided by MarketBeat.

Get Franklin Financial Services alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Franklin Financial Services 0 0 0 0 N/A Banco Bradesco 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Franklin Financial Services 15.98% 11.72% 0.79% Banco Bradesco 6.38% 9.06% 0.79%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Franklin Financial Services and Banco Bradesco’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Franklin Financial Services and Banco Bradesco’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Franklin Financial Services $67.44 million 1.87 $14.94 million $3.15 9.20 Banco Bradesco $35.24 billion N/A $4.06 billion $0.21 14.05

Banco Bradesco has higher revenue and earnings than Franklin Financial Services. Franklin Financial Services is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Banco Bradesco, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Franklin Financial Services pays an annual dividend of $1.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.4%. Banco Bradesco pays an annual dividend of $0.09 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. Franklin Financial Services pays out 40.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Banco Bradesco pays out 42.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Banco Bradesco has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Franklin Financial Services is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Volatility and Risk

Franklin Financial Services has a beta of 0.51, meaning that its stock price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Banco Bradesco has a beta of 1.21, meaning that its stock price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

22.7% of Franklin Financial Services shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Banco Bradesco shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.3% of Franklin Financial Services shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of Banco Bradesco shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Franklin Financial Services beats Banco Bradesco on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Franklin Financial Services

(Get Free Report)

Franklin Financial Services Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Farmers and Merchants Trust Company of Chambersburg that provides commercial, retail banking, and trust services to small and medium-sized businesses, individuals, governmental entities, and non-profit organizations in Pennsylvania. It offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, money management, and time deposit accounts, as well as demand deposits. The company also provides commercial real estate, construction and land development, agricultural, commercial and industrial, and residential mortgage loans, as well as installment and revolving loans to consumers; and secured and unsecured commercial and industrial loans, including accounts receivable and inventory financing, and commercial equipment financing. In addition, it offers various investment and trust services comprising estate planning and administration, corporate and personal trust fund management, pension, and profit sharing and other employee benefit funds management services, as well as custodial services; sells mutual funds, annuities, and insurance products; and offers safe deposit facilities and fiduciary services. Further, the company, through its subsidiary, Franklin Future Fund Inc., operates as a non-bank investment company that makes venture capital investments. The company was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in Chambersburg, Pennsylvania.

About Banco Bradesco

(Get Free Report)

Banco Bradesco S.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. It provides current, savings, click, and salary accounts; real estate credit, vehicle financing, payroll loans, mortgage loans, microcredit, leasing, and personal and installment credit; debit and business cards; financial and security services; consortium products; auto, personal accident, dental, travel, and life insurance; investment products; pension products; real estate and vehicle auctions; cash management, and foreign trade and exchange services; capitalization bonds; and internet banking services. Banco Bradesco S.A. was founded in 1943 and is headquartered in Osasco, Brazil.

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.