Head-To-Head Contrast: Osisko Development (NYSE:ODV) vs. First Colombia Gold (OTCMKTS:FCGD)

First Colombia Gold (OTCMKTS:FCGD – Get Free Report) and Osisko Development (NYSE:ODV – Get Free Report) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares First Colombia Gold and Osisko Development’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Colombia Gold N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Osisko Development $49.26 million 4.30 -$148.04 million ($1.03) -2.45

First Colombia Gold has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Osisko Development.

Volatility & Risk

Profitability

First Colombia Gold has a beta of -0.04, suggesting that its share price is 104% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Osisko Development has a beta of 0.82, suggesting that its share price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares First Colombia Gold and Osisko Development’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Colombia Gold N/A N/A N/A Osisko Development -246.60% -14.61% -11.02%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

10.2% of Osisko Development shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.0% of First Colombia Gold shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.9% of Osisko Development shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for First Colombia Gold and Osisko Development, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Colombia Gold 0 0 0 0 N/A Osisko Development 0 1 1 0 2.50

Summary

Osisko Development beats First Colombia Gold on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About First Colombia Gold

First Colombia Gold Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties. The company operates through Energy and Mining divisions. It holds interests in 96 oil wells with a gross acreage of 4,302 acres in the counties of Cumberland, Monroe, Overton, and Clinton. The company is also involved in the precious minerals exploration business. It owns 2 unpatented mining claims in the Skip Silver prospect covering an area of approximately 40 acres in central Montana. The company was formerly known as Amazon Goldsands Ltd. and changed its name to First Colombia Gold Corp. in November 2010. First Colombia Gold Corp. was founded in 1997 and is based in Nashville, Tennessee.

About Osisko Development

Osisko Development Corp., a gold development company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metals resource properties in North America. The company's flagship asset is the Cariboo Gold Project covering an area of 155,089 hectares consisting of 415 mineral titles located in British Columbia, Canada. It also holds a portfolio of marketable securities. The company is based in Montreal, Canada.

