Head to Head Contrast: Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE) & SCWorx (NASDAQ:WORX)

Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE) and SCWorx (NASDAQ:WORX) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Madison Square Garden Entertainment and SCWorx’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Madison Square Garden Entertainment $847.26 million 1.56 $76.60 million N/A N/A SCWorx $4.04 million 0.50 -$1.85 million ($0.95) -1.77

Madison Square Garden Entertainment has higher revenue and earnings than SCWorx.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Profitability

70.0% of Madison Square Garden Entertainment shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.4% of SCWorx shares are held by institutional investors. 18.7% of Madison Square Garden Entertainment shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 9.0% of SCWorx shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Madison Square Garden Entertainment and SCWorx’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Madison Square Garden Entertainment N/A N/A N/A SCWorx -42.58% -25.64% -18.36%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Madison Square Garden Entertainment and SCWorx, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Madison Square Garden Entertainment 0 3 4 0 2.57 SCWorx 0 0 0 0 N/A

Madison Square Garden Entertainment presently has a consensus price target of $39.83, indicating a potential upside of 23.94%. Given Madison Square Garden Entertainment’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Madison Square Garden Entertainment is more favorable than SCWorx.

Summary

Madison Square Garden Entertainment beats SCWorx on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Madison Square Garden Entertainment

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in live entertainment business. The company produces, presents, and hosts live entertainment events, including concerts, sports events, and other live events, such as family shows, performing arts events, and special events. Its operations include a collection of venues, the entertainment and sports bookings business, and the Christmas Spectacular Starring the Radio City Rockettes production. The company was formerly known as MSGE Spinco, Inc. Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. was incorporated in 2022 and is based in New York, New York.

About SCWorx

SCWorx Corp. develops and markets health care information technology solutions and related services to improve healthcare processes and information flow within hospitals and other healthcare facilities in the United States. The company provides data content and services related to repair, normalization, and interoperability of information for healthcare providers, as well as big data analytics for the healthcare industry. It also offers virtualized item master file repair, expansion, and automation; electronic medical record management; charge description master management; contract management; request for proposal automation; rebate management; integration of acquired management; big data analytics modeling; data integration and warehousing; and ScanWorx. In addition, the company focuses on selling personal protective equipment and COVID-19 rapid test kits. It sells its solutions and services to hospitals and health systems through its direct sales force, and distribution and reseller partnerships. SCWorx Corp. is based in New York, New York.

