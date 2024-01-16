Head-To-Head Analysis: Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) & The Seibels Bruce Group (OTCMKTS:SBBG)

The Seibels Bruce Group (OTCMKTS:SBBG – Get Free Report) and Kemper (NYSE:KMPR – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares The Seibels Bruce Group and Kemper’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get The Seibels Bruce Group alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Seibels Bruce Group N/A N/A N/A Kemper -7.38% -5.48% -1.04%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

78.9% of Kemper shares are owned by institutional investors. 55.4% of The Seibels Bruce Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.2% of Kemper shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Analyst Recommendations

The Seibels Bruce Group has a beta of 3.5, meaning that its share price is 250% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kemper has a beta of 0.95, meaning that its share price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for The Seibels Bruce Group and Kemper, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The Seibels Bruce Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Kemper 0 0 5 1 3.17

Kemper has a consensus target price of $66.50, indicating a potential upside of 23.03%. Given Kemper’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Kemper is more favorable than The Seibels Bruce Group.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares The Seibels Bruce Group and Kemper’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Seibels Bruce Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Kemper $5.58 billion 0.62 -$301.20 million ($5.92) -9.10

The Seibels Bruce Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Kemper.

About The Seibels Bruce Group

(Get Free Report)

The Seibels Bruce Group, Inc. provides processing, technology, and claims solutions to the property and casualty insurance industry. The company offers processing solutions for coastal markets; business process outsourcing; claims administration solutions; information technology outsourcing; and professional services. It also provides technology solutions, such as IPX enterprise insurance suite, CPX claims management system, FNOL first notice of loss, and reinspection processing xpert solutions; and claims solutions, including third party administration, catastrophe management, first notice of loss, multi-line adjusting and examination, reinspection, and subrogation/salvage services. The company was founded in 1869 and is based in Columbia, South Carolina.

About Kemper

(Get Free Report)

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, engages in the provision of insurance products to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance. It provides preferred and specialty automobile, homeowners, renters, fire, umbrella, general liability, and various other property and casualty insurance to individuals, as well as commercial automobile insurance to businesses. The company also offers life insurance, including permanent and term insurance; and supplemental accident and health insurance products, such as Medicare supplement insurance, fixed hospital indemnity, home health care, specified disease, and accident-only plans to individuals in rural, suburban, and urban areas. It distributes its products through independent agents and brokers. The company was formerly known as Unitrin, Inc. and changed its name to Kemper Corporation in August 2011. Kemper Corporation was incorporated in 1990 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

Receive News & Ratings for The Seibels Bruce Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Seibels Bruce Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.