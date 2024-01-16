HC Wainwright Raises Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX) Price Target to $22.00

Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by HC Wainwright from $10.00 to $22.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target indicates a potential upside of 154.04% from the company’s previous close.

NKTX has been the subject of several other reports. Mizuho decreased their target price on Nkarta from $15.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Nkarta from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Nkarta in a report on Tuesday, December 12th.

Nkarta Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NKTX traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,814,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,564,000. Nkarta has a one year low of $1.28 and a one year high of $11.62. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.71. The stock has a market cap of $424.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.46 and a beta of 0.59.

Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by $0.15. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Nkarta will post -2.5 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nkarta

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of Nkarta in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Natixis acquired a new position in Nkarta in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Nkarta by 13,661.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 4,918 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nkarta by 59.9% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 21,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 8,177 shares during the period. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nkarta in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. 80.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nkarta Company Profile

Nkarta, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cell therapies for cancer treatment. The company's approach for cellular immunotherapy involves chimeric antigen receptors on the surface of a lymphocyte that enable the cell to recognize specific proteins or antigens that are present on the surface of tumor cells.

