HC Wainwright Raises Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX) Price Target to $22.00

Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by HC Wainwright from $10.00 to $22.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target indicates a potential upside of 154.04% from the company’s previous close.
NKTX has been the subject of several other reports. Mizuho decreased their target price on Nkarta from $15.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Nkarta from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Nkarta in a report on Tuesday, December 12th.
Nkarta Price Performance
Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by $0.15. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Nkarta will post -2.5 EPS for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nkarta
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of Nkarta in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Natixis acquired a new position in Nkarta in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Nkarta by 13,661.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 4,918 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nkarta by 59.9% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 21,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 8,177 shares during the period. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nkarta in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. 80.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Nkarta Company Profile
Nkarta, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cell therapies for cancer treatment. The company's approach for cellular immunotherapy involves chimeric antigen receptors on the surface of a lymphocyte that enable the cell to recognize specific proteins or antigens that are present on the surface of tumor cells.
