HashiCorp (NASDAQ:HCP) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Sell

StockNews.com lowered shares of HashiCorp (NASDAQ:HCP – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Friday morning.

HCP has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on HashiCorp from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 8th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on HashiCorp from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 8th. BTIG Research decreased their price target on HashiCorp from $33.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 8th. Citigroup restated a neutral rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of HashiCorp in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on HashiCorp from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $30.36.

Get HashiCorp alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on HashiCorp

HashiCorp Price Performance

Shares of HCP opened at $22.47 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.81 and a beta of 1.31. HashiCorp has a 1 year low of $18.91 and a 1 year high of $37.31. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.28.

HashiCorp (NASDAQ:HCP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $146.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.21 million. HashiCorp had a negative return on equity of 17.20% and a negative net margin of 37.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.38) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that HashiCorp will post -1 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at HashiCorp

In related news, CTO Armon Dadgar sold 1,873 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.79, for a total transaction of $38,939.67. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 37,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $783,970.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other HashiCorp news, CTO Armon Dadgar sold 1,873 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.79, for a total value of $38,939.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 37,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $783,970.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ledger Susan St. sold 21,566 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.83, for a total value of $492,351.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 95,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,188,483.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 706,634 shares of company stock valued at $16,400,586 over the last quarter. 26.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HashiCorp

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its stake in shares of HashiCorp by 0.3% in the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 154,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,055,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in HashiCorp by 167.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in HashiCorp by 35.4% during the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in HashiCorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. raised its position in HashiCorp by 6.7% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 10,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.93% of the company’s stock.

HashiCorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

HashiCorp, Inc provides multi-cloud infrastructure automation solutions worldwide. The company offers Terraform, an infrastructure provisioning product that applies an Infrastructure-as-Code approach, where processes and configuration required to support applications are codified and automated instead of being manual and ticket-based; and Vault, a secrets management and data protection product, which enables security teams to apply policies based on application and user identity to govern access to credentials and secure sensitive data.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for HashiCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HashiCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.