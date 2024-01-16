Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP) Given “Market Perform” Rating at TD Cowen

Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reiterated by TD Cowen in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on HARP. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics from $33.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Leerink Partnrs lowered shares of Harpoon Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. HC Wainwright lowered shares of Harpoon Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, January 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Harpoon Therapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.75.

HARP traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.37. 580,668 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,826,586. Harpoon Therapeutics has a one year low of $3.11 and a one year high of $22.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $378.72 million, a PE ratio of -2.55 and a beta of 2.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.45.

Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.09) by $2.63. Harpoon Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 81.68% and a negative return on equity of 893.55%. The firm had revenue of $4.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.33 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Harpoon Therapeutics will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Harpoon Therapeutics by 571.5% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 11,052 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 73.6% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 33,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 14,149 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 168.1% in the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 53,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 33,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors own 74.01% of the company’s stock.

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, engages in the development of a novel class of T cell engagers that harness the power of the body's immune system to treat patients suffering from cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company develops tri-specific T cell activating construct (TriTAC) product candidate, including HPN328, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of small cell lung cancer and other Delta-like canonical Notch ligand 3-expressing tumors; and HPN217 that is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of multiple myeloma.

