Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Saturday.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on HMY. Morgan Stanley cut Harmony Gold Mining from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. HSBC upgraded Harmony Gold Mining from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Harmony Gold Mining from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $3.40.

NYSE:HMY opened at $5.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.79. Harmony Gold Mining has a 52 week low of $2.92 and a 52 week high of $6.58.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HMY. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of Harmony Gold Mining in the second quarter valued at $38,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Harmony Gold Mining in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Harmony Gold Mining by 378.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,714 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 9,264 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Harmony Gold Mining by 137.5% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,273 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 5,948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Harmony Gold Mining in the third quarter valued at $43,000. 28.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of gold. The company explores for uranium, silver, copper, and molybdenum deposits. It has eight underground operations in the Witwatersrand Basin; an open-pit mine on the Kraaipan Greenstone Belt; and various surface source operations in South Africa.

